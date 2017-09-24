Aidan O'Brien has a team of seven to chose from for Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly.

While opposition to John Gosden's filly Enable appears thin on the ground, O'Brien seems intent on giving himself the strongest possibility of following up last year's success with Found.

Among his classy septet are last year's second and third, Highland Reel and Order Of St George, as well as multiple Group One scorer Winter, who has yet to run over a mile and a half and Irish Derby and St Leger hero Capri.

"We are going to leave seven in the Arc," said O'Brien.

"Order Of St George, Idaho, Highland Reel, Capri, Winter, Seventh Heaven and Cliffs Of Moher.

"That's what we are going to leave in and we will decide after that."