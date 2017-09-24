Cracksman will not run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly next Sunday, owner Anthony Oppenheimer told Press Association Sport.

Connections have repeatedly insisted that a return to France for Europe's premier middle-distance prize was unlikely and with the race now just a week away, he has been confirmed a non-runner.

Oppenheimer said: "I think it had a lot to do with Chantilly itself. A lot depends on the size of the field.

"If it was at Longchamp, where the track is wider and the bends are not as tight, it may have been an easier decision."