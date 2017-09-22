Richard Hannon is in no rush to commit Barney Roy to one of his two options on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot next month.

The Excelebration colt has enjoyed an excellent campaign, winning the Greenham at Newbury and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, as well as placing in the 2000 Guineas, the Coral-Eclipse and the Juddmonte International.

Barney Roy is entered in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over a mile and the Champion Stakes over a mile and a quarter on 21 October, while Hannon is not ruling out an appearance at Del Mar for the Breeders' Cup a fortnight later.

"Barney Roy is in great form and is going to Champions Day for either the QEII or the Champion Stakes, said the trainer.

"He will be left in both races for as long as he can. We will leave everything until late. If it came up soft ground it would be tough to get the mile-and-a-quarter trip.

"The Breeders' Cup is not out of the question. If we get pushed away from Champions Day we need to run him somewhere."