Jessica Harrington has confirmed Gold Cup winner Sizing John will be aimed at the National Hunt Triple Crown after Jockey Club racecourses announced a £1 million bonus will be on offer once again.

Any horse able to win the Betfair Chase at Haydock, the King George VI Chase at Kempton and the Gold Cup at Cheltenham will earn its connections the huge bonus.

Since its inception in 2005, only Kauto Star has won all three races in the same season, with Cue Card coming agonisingly close a couple of years ago when he fell in the Gold Cup having won the first two legs.

Sizing John completed a Gold Cup treble at Cheltenham, Punchestown and Leopardstown last season, but will have his sights set on a different set of Grade Ones this year.

"This bonus is a great extra incentive and builds the season towards a crescendo for the sport," said Harrington.

"Ever since Sizing John won in April at Punchestown we have had the Triple Crown on our minds. Our aim is to start him off in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November.

"He looks fantastic and we are really keen to have a crack at the £1 million bonus for winning the three races. It's exciting to have a horse to run in these races."

Colin Tizzard will aim Cue Card at the bonus again, having won the Haydock event for three of the last four seasons.

"It's fantastic that the £1 million is on offer again. Having come so close to winning it two years ago with Cue Card and winning the Betfair Chase again last year we are really excited for the season ahead. Who's to say this won't be his year?" said Tizzard.

Nicky Henderson has also revealed that the enigmatic Might Bite will have the bonus as a target.

"The Chase Triple Crown is a fantastic initiative and it's great that Jockey Club Racecourses is repeating the bonus," he said.

"It focuses your mind as to where to start the season if you want a chance of winning the Triple Crown. Might Bite's main objective is the King George so with this bonus it would certainly make sense to start at Haydock Park."

Paul Fisher, chief executive of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "Since we introduced the bonus in 2015/16 it has really caught the public's imagination. Cue Card coming so close two years ago helped grow the interest levels in not only these three races but Jumps racing across the board.

"Last year was exactly the same and for trainers like Jessica Harrington to be saying they are specifically targeting the Chase Triple Crown this season is fantastic. To see a horse prove itself as the best staying chaser by winning all three of these races and the £1 million bonus would be superb for our sport."