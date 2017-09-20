Leading amateur rider Nina Carberry is back in action at Ballinrobe on Thursday for the first time since the birth of her daughter Rosie.

Carberry, who is married to Ted Walsh jnr, partners Cask Mate in the Connacht Tribune Flat Race over an extended two miles for trainer Noel Meade

"I'm delighted she's back," said the County Meath handler.

"She's living down in Tipperary so she's riding out down there but she has ridden out for us five or six times in the last couple of weeks.

"I hope the ground's not too heavy, but I think he'll run well."

Cask Mate has finished down the field on his two previous starts at Punchestown and wears a tongue-tie for the first time.

Carberry, 33, is one of the most successful amateur riders in the National Hunt sphere. She has won the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival four times and landed the Irish Grand National on Organisedconfusion in 2011.