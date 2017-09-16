The Graham Holland trained Black Farren won its BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby semi-final at Shelbourne Park to book a place in next week’s final.

On a wet evening in Dublin, all six places for the showpiece final were decided, albeit without the pre-race favourite Clares Rocket, who was forced to withdraw with an injury and was then retired to stud during the week.

In the first semi-final Black Farren stormed home to take first place from Buckos Dream just before the line.

Following a tight start, Buckos Dream took the lead coming out of the first turn after favourite Tyrur Harold collided with outsider Jaytee Baracuda.

Despite trailing for most of the race Black Farren made up the ground and took the lead on the home straight to snatch victory, with Hey Bound finishing in third to book a spot in next week’s final.

In the second semi-final, pre-race favourite Clares Rocket was a non-runner and the Patrick Guilfoyle trained Good News led from start to finish.

Good News started brilliantly and hit the front ahead of the favourite Sonic, coming out of the first bend. While Sonic managed to narrow the gap on the back straight, Good News held on for the win.

The 10-1 shot Jaytee Jet finished in third to complete the line-up for the final.

The trap draw for next week’s final was held immediately after the second semi-final with Good News being drawn in trap two, alongside Black Farren in trap three.

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Final Draw

1) Hey Bound

2) Good News

3) Black Farren

4) Jaytee Jet

5) Buckos Dream

6) Sonic