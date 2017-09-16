Capri gave Ryan Moore a first victory in the William Hill St Leger as Aidan O'Brien's grey held Crystal Ocean in the world's oldest Classic at Doncaster.

The son of Galileo became the first horse since Triple Crown hero Nijinsky in 1970 to win both the Irish Derby and the St Leger, in his first race since his success at the Curragh 77 days earlier.

The Anvil soon established a big lead from his three O'Brien-trained stablemates, led by Douglas Macarthur with Venice Beach and Capri just behind. Then there was a gap to John Gosden's duo of Stradivarius and Coronet.

The Anvil was a spent force tuning for home into the long straight, where Douglas Macarthur briefly took over.

Stradivarius looked a real threat on the far rail, but Capri (3-1 favourite) was already close to the pace and set sail for home inside the final quarter-mile.

Crystal Ocean made a strong run from the rear, but Capri held the aces to score by half a length and give O'Brien a fifth win in the race. Stradivarius was just a short-head away in third.

Michael Stoute felt Crystal Ocean just found his stamina running out.

He said: "I'd prefer to have won it, but he ran a great race, we're thrilled with him.

"I thought he was going to win, but we won't run him beyond a mile and a half again. It was always a danger that he was a mile-and-a-half horse and that's his trip.

"Jim (Crowley) gave him a lovely ride and I always felt he might win. Jim reported he was always pretty confident, but he was just outstayed."

Gosden said of his two runners: "He (Stradivarius) has run a cracker. It was a relentless pace, very strong and there was no hiding place.

"Coronet has run a lovely race (fifth) and she will go to Champions Day for the Fillies & Mares race.

"This fellow (Stradivarius) got isolated, he was coming back in the last 50 yards but they were racing away from him and he wasn't racing against anything.

"If he comes out of it well he will go to Ascot for the Stayers' race (the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup)."