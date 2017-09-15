Bryan Cooper has moved to downplay speculation in the media about a possible move to ride in Britain.

Having lost the top job as number one rider to Gigginstown House Stud, for whom he won the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Don Cossack, Cooper's opportunities have been thin on the ground in the summer.

While not ruling out riding more regularly in the UK, Cooper moved to clear up any suggestion he will no longer be based in Ireland.

In a statement he said: "I have noted media speculation in relation to a potential move to the UK. I can confirm there are no significant agreements in place at this time and I will continue to be based in Ireland.

"I have been asked to take up riding opportunities in the UK, and feel privileged to have been approached by a number of owners and trainers.

"I am as hungry as ever to continue building on the success I have achieved in the sport so far, and look forward to working on new opportunities while still being committed to be Irish connections.

"There have been a few close confidants who have helped me, and I'd like to thank them for their support.

"Any further announcements will be made as and when appropriate."