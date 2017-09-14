Capri heads a field of 11 for the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

The grey son of Galileo took the coveted scalp of Cracksman in the Irish Derby but missed his intended prep race in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last month after suffering a slight setback.

Capri spearheads a four-strong team trained by Aidan O'Brien, whose string comprises of Venice Beach, Douglas Macarthur and The Anvil.

The Ballydoyle handler goes to Doncaster in search of a fifth success in the world's oldest Classic.

O'Brien's son, Joseph, saddles Rekindling just four years after steering Leading Light to Leger glory as a jockey.

Cracksman's trainer John Gosden has four Leger wins to his name and is two-handed this time with Stradivarius and Coronet.

Michael Stoute has a leading contender in Crystal Ocean, who warmed up for his big day with victory in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Roger Varian has a fascinating candidate in the progressive Defoe, winner of all his four starts this season, while Brian Meehan is expecting a big run from Bahrain Trophy scorer Raheen House.

Count Octave, trained by Andrew Balding, completes the line-up.

The two withdrawals at the 48-hour final declaration stage were Abyssinian and Air Supremacy, both from the O'Brien stable.