Ruby Walsh endured last-fence heartbreak onboard Bamako Moriviere as the horse fell when set for victory in the John F McGuire Beginners Chase at Listowel this afternoon.

Walsh and trainer Willie Mullins were about to record facile success onboard the French import (11/10), but a crashing fall allowed Alto Esqua to go on and win it for Philip Enright and Charles Byrnes .

Watch the fall below