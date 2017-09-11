Trainer Brendan Duke believes he has a potential Classic contender on his hands after Warm The Voice completed a hat-trick in the feature event on day two of the Harvest Festival at Listowel.

The son of Vocalised sports the colours of Jim Bolger's wife Jackie, whose silks were carried so impressively to victory by the Bolger-trained Verbal Dexterity in the National Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Warm The Voice (7-4 favourite) has some way to go to reach those heights, but followed up his recent victories at Galway and the Curragh with a determined half-length success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Premier Nursery Handicap in the hands of Kevin Manning.

"He is absolute class and has a great mind and great big ticker," said Duke.

"I had the best in the business riding him and I didn't need to be worrying.

"I'm a little bit concerned for Kevin (Manning) going forward - he'll have to make a big decision next year between Warm The Voice and Vocal Dexterity in the Guineas but that will be Kevin's problem!"

Warm The Voice could be set for an imminent step up in class in the Group Two Beresford Stakes at Naas on September 24.

"Do not underestimate how progressive he is and he is stepping up all the time," the trainer added.

"He wants better ground, so it was a fabulous performance.

"He's a very unique animal in that he is getting paid for being educated.

"I'm going to take my time with him. The Beresford is on the agenda."