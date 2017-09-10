Verbal Dexterity stretched clear for an impressive success in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.

Jim Bolger's colt made a huge impression when making a winning debut over the course and distance in early June before finding only Beckford too strong in the Railway Stakes.

Having since been narrowly denied in the Phoenix Stakes, Beckford was the 6-4 favourite to go one better and provide Gordon Elliott with a first Group One victory on the Flat, but 5-2 chance Verbal Dexterity reversed previous form in some style.

Verbal Dexterity and Aidan O'Brien's Rostropovich were both being ridden passing the two-furlong marker and Beckford looked likely to assert after looming up ominously under Pat Smullen.

But Verbal Dexterity responded generously to Kevin Manning's urgings to stay in the fight and he eventually came home with three and a half lengths in hand.

Bolger was claiming his fourth National Stakes victory following the previous triumphs of Teofilo (2006), New Approach (2007) and Dawn Approach (2012).

Each of that trio went on to win the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, a race Bolger has won five times overall, and an appearance at Headquarters on October 14 is on Verbal Dexterity's agenda.

Bolger said: "He's a very good horse. We loved him here the first day and then I got it wrong when I went back to six furlongs in the Railway.

"He needs the seven (furlongs), even though he has plenty of toe. Seven or a mile is his real cut.

"He handles any ground. It was good ground the last day over six and it was still a good effort. We were fairly optimistic that we would turn the tables going seven.

"I can see him as being champion European two-year-old. He's the real deal. He's as good as any of the two-year-olds I've had.

"He has a marvellous temperament, great looks. He has everything and is the complete package.

"He's as good as any of the ones that have won the Dewhurst for us. Any of those five. I would think he'll go for the Dewhurst next.

"He's a very sound, strong limbed horse and I don't see any problems with faster going or deeper going - it will all come alike to him.

"There is no need to look beyond a mile. When you have a horse like that you don't need to think about going further."