Happily lunged late to beat stablemate Magical to victory in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien withdrew likely favourite Clemmie on account of the testing conditions, but still fielded four of the eight runners in the Group One contest.

Magical had beaten Happily into second and another Ballydoyle inmate September into fourth place when landing the Debutante Stakes over the course and distance three weeks ago and looked likely to follow up after kicking clear in the hands of Ryan Moore.

However, 13-2 shot Happily found top gear late on under the trainer's son Donnacha and got up to score by a short-head.

September rounded off a one-two-three for the trainer, almost four lengths away from the front two.

Happily wins Moyglare Stud Stakes in a 1-2-3 for Aidan O'Brien pic.twitter.com/zulLlAwMR4 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) September 10, 2017

O'Brien said: "Happily toughed it out and Ryan's filly (Magical) ran a stormer as well.

"Donnacha gave her a great ride. He was delighted to be on Happily. In all fairness, they never question anything and that was just the way it happened.

"When the other filly (Clemmie) didn't run, Ryan got on Magical. It's strange the way things happen.

"All the fillies that ran are seven-furlong or mile fillies. I wouldn't shorten up any of them.

"They would be fillies for the Prix Marcel Boussac and the Fillies' Mile, while Clemmie could go for the Cheveley Park."