Decorated Knight grabbed a second Group One in Ireland in 2017 when causing a 25-1 upset in the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Roger Charlton's five-year-old had been beaten three times since lifting the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May, but bounced back in spectacular fashion in the €1.25m mile-and-a-quarter showpiece.

Andrea Atzeni held him up in last place in the early stages, as Eminent set the pace from Success Days, with 8-11 favourite Churchill close up.

Watch Decorated Knight at 25-1 win the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes pic.twitter.com/SEVLiqDiV0 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) September 9, 2017

Eminent and Frankie Dettori still led until the final furlong, but he was being attacked on all sides and finally gave way.

Moonlight Magic threatened briefly, while dual 2000 Guineas winner Churchill was a little tight for room on the rail.

The wide outside was the place to make a challenge and Decorated Knight made a decisive swoop for the €712k first prize, with Poet's Word also putting in a strong bid but ultimately having to settle for second. Eminent was third.

Atzeni said: "He had a bad draw and we thought the ground would be too soft, we didn't know whether to run him or not but it's actually nice ground out there.

"It's great for the owners and obviously Mr Charlton has done a great job with him."