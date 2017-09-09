Hydrangea lowered the colours of her stablemate Winter to spring a surprise in the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

Winter was denied a fifth successive Group One triumph by Hydrangea, who had finished behind her in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

However, trainer Aidan O'Brien had said Winter had an interrupted preparation and that might have made the difference in a tight finish.

Another O'Brien filly, Roly Poly, made the running with the two stable companions not far behind.

It looked as though Winter's class might prevail, but Hydrangea (20-1) just would not give in for Wayne Lordan and got the verdict over the even-money favourite.

The John Gosden-trained Persuasive was third, with Godolphin's Wuheida fourth for Charlie Appleby.