Harry Angel quashed any fears about the heavy ground with a tremendous performance to win the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Connections only gave the go-ahead to run less than an hour before the six-furlong Group One and the decision was fully justified as the Clive Cox-trained colt put in a top-class display to destroy the opposition.

Adam Kirby had the Godolphin-owned three-year-old up with the pace from the outset, before pulling clear by showing a brilliant turn of foot.

The 2-1 favourite went on to score by four lengths from Tasleet, with The Tin Man a further length and a half away in third.

Kirby said: "I'm a believer in a proper champion can win on any ground, but he's so fast I was a little bit concerned. It's a great team effort and all credit to Clive. I knew he'd won as soon as he picked up.

"He's a machine. He's got speed to burn and that's not how good he is, he's there now mentally and he'll keep on getting better."