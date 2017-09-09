Caravaggio bids to redeem his tall reputation as a top-drawer sprinter when he lines up for the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The sky appeared to be the limit for the three-year-old colt after he took his 100 per cent record to six with a stunning victory over Harry Angel in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

However, his last two runs have been something of an anti-climax.

Things did not work out in the July Cup at Newmarket, where he was a never-nearer fourth behind Harry Angel, and it was a similar story in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, where he was sixth to Brando.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "He's in good form. We just felt he had a few things that didn't suit him in Deauville which we spoke about, but we're happy with the way he's moving and he seems to be in very good form.

"Obviously the faster the ground the better it will suit him, but he has form with ease in the ground as well."

O'Brien is also hoping for decent ground at the Kildare venue as Gustav Klimt returns after a 57-day absence in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

The son of Galileo has not been seen in public since he got up in the shadow of the post to claim the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket in July.

O'Brien said: "It's a while since he ran but he seems to be in good form.

"The better the ground, the better it will suit him."

O'Brien's other runners in the eight-strong field - Rostropovich, Coat Of Arms and Berkeley Square - filled the first three places in the Group Two Futurity Stakes over the course and distance three weeks ago.

"Obviously it's not long since that race, but they seem to be in good form as well," said the Ballydoyle trainer.

Brother Bear was third to the O'Brien-trained Actress in the Anglesey Stakes over a slightly shorter trip on this course on his latest outing.

The Jessica Harrington-trained colt had finished fourth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on his previous start.

He will be ridden by Colm O'Donoghue, whose confidence in Brother Bear remains high.

The jockey said: "I think if he'd kept straight at Ascot he'd have won the Coventry. That's how good he is, and I'm looking forward to it.

"Of course he's stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time and I think he'll get it fine, it's just he probably wouldn't want a lot of rain to make it really testing."

Watch live coverage from the Curragh, featuring the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player from 2.15pm on Sunday.