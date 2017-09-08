Richard Fahey is keeping his fingers crossed Ribchester can bounce back to his sparkling best in the Qatar Prix du Moulin at Chantilly on Sunday.

The Godolphin-owned four-year-old laid claim to being Europe's leading older miler after winning the Lockinge at Newbury and the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot and was a red-hot favourite to add to his Group One tally in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood following the late withdrawal of Churchill.

However, after what Fahey described as a "strange race" run in "extreme conditions", Ribchester suffered a narrow but shock defeat at the hands of Here Comes When.

"We've been pleased with the horse since Goodwood and we're looking forward to it."

However, the Musley Bank trainer is hopeful his stable star will show his true colours in France.

"We're very happy with him and we'll go there and see what happens," said Fahey.

"Things didn't work out at Goodwood, obviously, but we're just drawing a line through it and moving on."

With regular rider William Buick sidelined by injury, James Doyle takes over in the saddle.

"James has ridden the horse before and won on him, so that's not a problem," the trainer added.

Ribchester is set to face seven rivals in the one-mile contest, with the Owen Burrows-trained Massaat, Harry Dunlop's Robin Of Navan and Lightning Spear from David Simcock's yard also making the journey across the Channel.

Massaat returned from over a year off the track to win the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury last month and Burrows has been pleased with his subsequent progress.

He said: "We've been very happy with him since Newbury. He came out of the race well and we're looking forward to Sunday."

