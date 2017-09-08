Trainer and legendary jockey Johnny Murtagh has said this weekend is Irish flat racing’s All-Ireland final.

The Irish Champion Stakes will be run at Leopardstown on Saturday, with the Irish St Leger the highlight of Sunday’s card at the Curragh.

"Two massive days, five Group 1’s, three Group 2’s, six Group 3’s - it’s a huge weekend, it’s the All-Ireland final," Murtagh said.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport he had a look at the two days’ racing and picked out the likely winners of the big races.

Ryan Moore on Churchill

Saturday

QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes (6.45)

"It’s very hard to look past Churchill. He had a good run the last time - everyone was wondering would he stay a mile and a quarter, he stayed it really well. A horse I like though is Eminent, he was fancied for the Guineas, he was fancied for the Derby and I think that this is his ideal trip - a mile and a quarter around Leopardstown should suit him down to the ground and he has that man in the saddle, Franke Dettori. A live outsider is Poet’s Word, Michael Stoute, he’s a four-year-old taking on the three-year-olds and he’s never far wrong when he takes them over from England."

Winter leading the charge

Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes (5.35)

"It’s all about Winter here. She’s been by far the best three-year-old filly all year and if she can maintain her form, which is hard to do because she’s on the go since March and that’s a long time to be at peak fitness, she should do it. But Aidan O’Brien seems to be able to do this, he’s able to maintain their form.

"A filly I like is Qenah, Jean-Claude Rouget. They have a very good record bringing horses over, but he’s drawn on the outside - 12 of 12."

Order of St George

Sunday

Comer Group International Irish St Leger (4.50)

"It’s all about Order of Saint George. The only thing about it is he got beaten in this race last year, but I can’t see it happening again. He’s the one they all have to beat, he was very impressive the last time Ryan Moore rode him a little closer to the pace and in the Leger trial he got going from two out. He’s a horse that stays very well, which you need at the Curragh, he likes a cut in the ground. Western Hymn at 20-1 is an outside chance, but it’s very hard to look past Order of St George."

Watch live coverage from Leopardstown, featuring the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes, on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player from 4.40pm on Saturday.

Watch live coverage from the Curragh, featuring the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player from 2.15pm on Sunday.