Order Of St George is long odds-on with the bookmakers to gain revenge on his Ascot conqueror Big Orange in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh on Sunday.

Michael Bell's Big Orange made just about all the running in the Gold Cup in June, but was subsequently beaten at Goodwood, when trying to give weight to fellow Royal Ascot winner Stradivarius.

As he did 12 months ago, Aidan O'Brien's Order Of St George won the trial for this race last time out, but he was beaten at 1-7 in the main event by Wicklow Brave, who is in line to defend his title for Willie Mullins.

There are 22 left in, including Michael Stoute's Dartmouth, William Haggas' Dal Harraild and the Ebor runner-up Flymetothestars for Mark Prescott.

John Gosden's Western Hymn, Jessica Harrington's Torcedor, Hughie Morrison's Nearly Caught and Joseph O'Brien's Rekindling are others in the mix.

As well as the favourite, O'Brien senior could also run the likes of Johannes Vermeer, US Army Ranger and Venice Beach.

Flymetothestars has several options, but were any more rain to fall that would certainly be in his favour.

Tim Palin, racing manager of owners Middleham Park Racing, said: "He's got the Irish Leger, the German Leger, the September Stakes, which might be a bit sharp over a mile and a half, and the Prix Gladiateur as his options.

"He'll run in one of those and we'll take it on a ball-by-ball basis and we'll try and find the best fit taking into account ground and opposition.

"We were considering the Mallard at Doncaster, but we just feel now that the handicapper has had a few goes at catching us it might be time to raise our sights a bit."

Meanwhile, Alpha Centauri is likely to face the full force of Aidan O'Brien's team of hugely talented juvenile fillies in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Jessica Harrington's youngster has not been seen since losing her unbeaten record in the Albany at Royal Ascot to Different League.

O'Brien could run any of Duchess of Cambridge winner Clemmie, Chesham heroine September as well as the first two from the Debutante Stakes in Magical and Happily or Ballet Shoes.

Eddie Lynam's Muirin created a big impression on her debut and is also among the 11 confirmations.

Jim Bolger has left in Active Approach, Gasta and New To Town, with Dermot Weld's once-raced Chiara Luna completing the field.

Gustav Klimt is the star attraction among 18 remaining possibles in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

Winner of the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket, the Galileo colt is prominent in the betting for next season's Classics.

He could be joined by his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemates Berkeley Square, Bond Street, Coat Of Arms, Delano Roosevelt, Fleet Review, Mendelssohn, Nelson, Rostropovich, Seahenge and U S Navy Flag as O'Brien aims to extend his great record in the race.

Beckford is likely to be the main non-O'Brien-trained contender for Gordon Elliott.

Jessica Harrington's Brother Bear brings Group form to the table, while Ger Lyons' Lethal Steps and Ken Condon's Romanised are other possibles.