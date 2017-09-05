Davy Russell has been banned for four days following an appeals body hearing into an incident which took place at Tramore last month.

Following an investigation, Russell was originally given a caution with no further punishment from the referrals committee after appearing to strike his mount, Kings Dolly, before a race on August 18.

However, after an internal review the Turf Club said the registrar of the National Hunt Steeplechase Committee had asked the appeals body to look at the findings of the referrals committee "on the grounds that it was unduly lenient".

Russell, twice champion jockey in Ireland and winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2014 on Lord Windermere, had argued he wanted the horse to concentrate and that it was inappropriate to use the whip under the circumstances.

But the rider's actions were heavily criticised in many quarters, including by the RSPCA, who felt that Russell deserved a stiffer penalty.