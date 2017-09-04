Officials at Leopardstown report the track to be in great order ahead of day one of Irish Champions Weekend on Saturday.

With only a few drops of rain in the forecast for the coming week, conditions look set fair for the time of year, with Classic winners Churchill and Winter topping a stellar cast of entries.

Operations manager David Attwood said: "The ground is currently good and we had a nice bit of rain over the weekend which should see it ride lovely come Saturday.

"To have two dual Guineas winners likely to take their chance is a real treat for racing fans, and this time of year is when we really see the clash of the generations in full swing.

"I think Churchill could potentially deliver something very special in the Champion Stakes, as I'm not sure we've seen the best of him since his Irish Guineas win."

The likes of Snow Falcon, Renneti and Ivan Grozny feature among the possibles for the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Petingo' Handicap, and Attwood was keen to stress the strength in depth of the card aside from the Qipco-sponsored Irish Champion.

"These horses come back year after year and it's a real bonus to see some old favourites entered who could give us some early pointers for the National Hunt season.

"All the hard work has been done and we're gearing up for one of the best day's racing of the season."

Watch live coverage of the Qipco-sponsored Irish Champion Stakes on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player from 4.40pm on Saturday, 9 September.