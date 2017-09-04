Winter is unlikely to take on stablemate Churchill in Saturday's Irish Champion Stakes, with the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes her probable target at Leopardstown.

The three-year-old filly has carried all before her this season, winning the English and Irish Guineas, the Coronation Stakes and the Nassau at Goodwood over 10 furlongs.

There had been rumblings Aidan O'Brien might let her take on the boys in the feature race of the weekend, but the Ballydoyle handler is leaning towards keeping to her own sex instead.

"It's definitely a possibility, but I'd say the Matron is the favourite at the moment," said O'Brien.

"She's had a little break since the last day she ran and she's done very well."