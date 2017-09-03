Leading owner Rich Ricci and trainer Willie Mullins are in the planning stages of an audacious challenge on October 21 as the pair are set for a three-continent attack with some of their leading lights.

The pair will have entries at Far Hills in America, Caulfield racecourse in Australia and at Ascot in Britain, and are quite likely to be represented at each on a possible all-day shift.

Ricci's racing manager Joe Chambers revealed Ballycasey is under consideration for the American Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills.

He said: "Obviously Ruby (Walsh) won the race last year on Rawnaq and it was Rich's view and mine with Ballycasey that he is unlikely to win a Grade One race in Britain or Ireland, so we think if he is to win a Grade One, he may have to travel further afield to get it.

"We are hoping to go to Far Hills for the American Grand National Hurdle on October 21. Rich is keen to have a runner in America and it will be his first runner there with Willie Mullins.

"The race is still seven weeks away and he is unlikely to run between now and then, although a lot of water will have to pass under the bridge between now and then."

Regarding Mullins' Flat racers, Chambers added: "Riven Light is in the Cox Plate and Caulfield Cup, while Thomas Hobson and Max Dynamite are both in the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup.

"The Caulfield Cup is also on October 21 and there's also Champions Day at Ascot on the same day to consider for those horses, but no decision will be made in the short term.

"We have two or three weeks before they go into quarantine so we have time on our side in relation to making a decision.

"Renneti is also entered in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

"Riven Light won over nine furlongs at Tipperary the other day and while he won as a 1-5 shot should do, I did still think it was a good performance.

"We'll wait and see and let the trainer do the training and make our decisions nearer the time."