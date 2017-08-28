Churchill's next run could be in the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 9 according to trainer Aidan O'Brien.

The dual 2000 Guineas winner, who swerved the Sussex Stakes following a change in going after a deluge of rain at Goodwood recently, performed with credit since tackling ten furlongs for the first time when chasing home Ulysses in the Juddmonte International at York last Wednesday.

O'Brien said: "Churchill seems to be in good form. We have our eye on the Irish Champion Stakes, but it's a possible rather than being written in stone.

"We haven't really decided what we'll do with him next –that'll be over the next five or six days – but we were happy with his run and it was his first try over a mile and a quarter. We'd have preferred if the rain hadn't arrived but he ran a good race."