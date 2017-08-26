For the third time in four seasons the richest handicap in Europe, the Betfred Ebor, was won by an apprentice jockey as Callum Rodriguez survived a scare to bring Nakeeta home in front.

Despite dropping his reins in the closing stages, 5lb claimer Rodrigues was able to celebrate a famous victory and perhaps a breakthrough one for his trainer Iain Jardine.

Nakeeta (12-1) had been placed in a handful of big races without managing to claim first prize, so he certainly was not winning out of turn but perhaps the big difference this time was that Jardine has based his whole season around this race.

Ante-post favourite Flymetothestars, who was only given the go-ahead to run with less than an hour to the race as the ground was drying out, hit the front entering the final furlong but Rodriguez showed experience beyond his years in delaying his challenge as late as possible.