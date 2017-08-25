Willie Mullins' Pique Sous has been retired due to injury, owners Supreme Horse Racing Club have announced.

The grey won eight times during his 26-race career, most notably landing the Queen Alexandra Stakes three years ago.

He was also a Grade Two winner over hurdles and finished third in the 2012 Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 10-year-old was last seen filling the runner-up spot behind Rashaan over hurdles at Cork in July and after suffering a setback, connections have called time on his career.

Steve Massey, Supreme Horse Racing Club racing manager, said: "After Pique Sous ran at Cork last month, he was found to be very stiff and it was decided to give him a break before reassessing him in mid-August.

"He has now been reassessed and, unfortunately, the prognosis is not good. He would need a three-month break and even then the chances of getting him back racing would be slim.

"After considering all the advice we've been given, we have regrettably decided to retire him.

"He was our flagship horse and gave us many unforgettable moments, including that win at Royal Ascot, which I'm sure will live in our memories for a very long time.

"He won eight races, was placed eight times and won over £140,000 in prize-money overall.

"As well as winning at Ascot, he won a Grade Two hurdle at Fairyhouse and was a wonderful third in the Champion Bumper.

"We would like to thank Willie and all the team at Closutton for giving us so many happy days with Pique Sous.

"Our priority now is to find him a comfortable retirement home. That's the least he deserves."