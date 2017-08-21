Coral-Eclipse principals Ulysses and Barney Roy are set for an intriguing rematch in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday.

The pair treated racing fans to a thrilling finish at Sandown last month and are among seven horses declared for the Group One over an extended mile and a quarter.

The Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses got the Eclipse verdict by a nose and has since finished second to Enable in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The Richard Hannon-trained Barney Roy has not raced since the Eclipse and Ulysses will not be the only old foe he will be meeting on the Knavesmire.

He will lock horns for the third time with Churchill, with the score standing at one all.

Aidan O'Brien's charge came out on top in the 2000 Guineas but Barney Roy got his revenge on the dual Classic winner in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Churchill was only fourth that day and has to put that disappointing effort behind him. He has also yet to run beyond a mile.

O'Brien is also represented by Cliffs Of Moher, who was second in the Investec Derby and did not have the best of runs when fourth in the Eclipse.

John Gosden has rerouted Musidora scorer Shutter Speed after taking her out of an intended engagement at Deauville at the weekend because of soft ground.

Roger Charlton's Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Decorated Knight and Clive Cox's Group One victor My Dream Boat complete a stellar list.

Irish Derby runner-up Cracksman will take on seven rivals as he bids to return to winning ways in the Betway Great Voltigeur earlier on the same card.

The John Gosden-trained son of Frankel, who also finished third in the Epsom Derby, will make his first start since his appearance at the Curragh in the mile-and-and-a-half Group Two.

Irish Derby winner and leading William Hill St Leger contender Capri is not among the three runners set to be saddled by trainer Aidan O'Brien.

The Ballydoyle master will rely upon Douglas Macarthur, Spanish Steps and Venice Beach as he attempts to land back-to-back victories after Idaho struck 12 months ago.

Khalidi will make his first start since joining trainer Clive Cox, while Sir Michael Stoute, who has won the race a record seven times, will be represented by Mirage Dancer.

The field is completed by the Roger Charlton-trained Atty Persse and Count Octave from the yard of Andrew Balding.