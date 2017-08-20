Treasuring stepped up on a nursery success on her latest start to lift the Group Three Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Curragh Stakes at the County Kildare track.

Wearing the colours of Qatar Racing, the 3-1 shot was always close to the lead and had enough in hand to hold the 9-4 favourite Goodthingstaketime by half a length under Colin Keane.

Lyons said: "She has a great temperament. If you are going to have a negative it's that she resents the stick. But she's always done that from day one, and she's trying her hardest for you anyway.

"She's a revelation and has done nothing but improve from her first run to here.

"She's out-and-out game and we've got winning black type for her, which is a great bonus.

"I can only imagine that she will keep developing into the winter and be a nice three-year-old.

"It's great for the owners ,as they own the sire (Havana Gold), and for the team in general."

Lyons and Keane earlier struck with Gobi Desert (3-1 favourite), who landed a gamble on his debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

The Oasis Dream colt was never far off the pace and knuckled down to see off Threeandfourpence and London Icon by half a length and the same.

Lyons said: "He's a horse that I'll bring back to six furlongs.

"This horse has a little bit of quality about him, and will be a nice horse for the future, if I still have him.

"He's a horse that we like and he likes the ground. He'll handle better. I'll concentrate on six until he tells me otherwise.

"He's a nice, straightforward horse and has plenty of stamina on the dam line."