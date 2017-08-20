Aidan O'Brien's apparent third string Magical upstaged her two stable companions to take the Group Two Breast Cancer Research Debutante Stakes at the Curragh.

Donnacha O'Brien dictated affairs on the sister of last year's winner Rhododendron and the 11-1 chance kept up the gallop throughout the seven-furlong trip.

Happily (6-4) tried to lay down a strong challenge but Magical would not be denied.

Willie McCreery's Mary Tudor was third, with the O'Brien-trained September, the 11-10 favourite, only fourth.

It was a 12th win in the race for the Ballydoyle handler.

Earlier in the day Ryan Moore cajoled Rostropovich at the death to win the Futurity Stakes.

Stablemate Coat Of Arms had looked to have cut loose in the hands of Donnacha O'Brien, but Moore would not be denied.

The 11-8 favourite was not the most willing ally, but his jockey revved him up for one last push to score by a short head.

Both horses are trained by Aidan O'Brien, who was winning the seven-furlong Group Two for an 11th time.

The Ballydoyle handler said: "He stayed at it well. He wasn't mad about the ground and will get further than seven (furlongs).

"On better ground he'll travel better. He was a bit laboured and the National Stakes (Curragh, 10 September) is a possible."