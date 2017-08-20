Andrew Slattery is eyeing the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes as a potential comeback target for his star mare Creggs Pipes.

The five-year-old was a dominant winner when making all the running in the Group Two Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh on her penultimate start, but disappointed when stepped up to the highest level for the Pretty Polly Stakes in early July.

Slattery soon discovered his charge had suffered a minor setback and has given her some downtime with a view to bringing her back for an autumn campaign, potentially kicking off in the Matron at Leopardstown on September 9.

Slattery said: "She is back in work and the plan is to take her to the Curragh to work next week, which will hopefully tell us where we are fitness-wise.

"We'll try to get her back for the Matron Stakes. If she's not ready, she should be out just after.

"She just jarred a joint on the firm ground in the Pretty Polly, so we gave her some time and she seems in good form again now.

"Hopefully there'll be some ease in the ground when she comes back."