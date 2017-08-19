Davy Russell looks set to face an investigation after video footage emerged of the jockey appearing to strike a horse in Tramore on Friday.

The Irish Turf Club has informed The Guardian that while stewards "weren’t aware" of the incident at the time, it "will be followed" up in due course.

Video footage has circulated on social media that shows Russell aboard Kings Dolly before the mares handicap hurdle.

Captured on an At The Races Broadcast, Kings Dolly stops short of a hurdle pre-race after arriving at speed, almost unseating the jockey

The footage appears to show Russell striking the horse in the head, which has lead to widespread condemnation on social media.

In July, Shane Foley was handed a seven day ban by Fairyhouse stewards, reduced to five days on appeal, after he hit his mount.

He was suspended under rule 272, which covers conduct "which is not in the best interest of racing".