Barney Roy, Churchill and Ulysses are the headline names among 15 confirmations for Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

The Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses prevailed by just a nose from Richard Hannon's Barney Roy in the Eclipse, and has since finished second behind Enable in the King George at Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien's 2000 Guineas hero Churchill will be having his first run over 10 furlongs as he bids to bounce back from a lacklustre fourth behind Barney Roy in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

O'Brien also has Derby runner-up Cliffs Of Moher, Deauville, Lancaster Bomber and Taj Mahal in contention.

There are a handful of other Group One winners also in the mix with Decorated Knight, Nezwaah and My Dream Boat all previous scorers at the highest level.

Success Days, winner of the York Stakes last time out, Moonlight Magic, Desert Encounter, So Mi Dar and Shutter Speed all remain engaged at this stage.