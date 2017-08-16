Grade One-winning hurdler Airlie Beach will attempt to end her career on a high in the Seanie Colfer Construction (Ladies) Maiden at Tramore.

Willie Mullins' mare won the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle in December and was last seen finishing a fine third in the Galway Hurdle just a fortnight ago.

Overall she has won seven of her 12 starts, but as she is in foal to Mount Nelson, time is running out for her to gain a first win on the level.

She finished a close up third on her Flat debut at Killarney when tuning up for Galway and appears the one to beat on Thursday, with Kate Harrington taking the ride.

"It will more than likely be her last run, but I couldn't say definitely," said Steve Massey of owners the Supreme Horse Racing Club.

"They get 120 days once they are scanned in foal and she has up until mid-September. We'd just love to get a Flat win out of her and then call it a day.

"This looks a great opportunity. She was a bumper winner and in everything but name this looks like a bumper.

"She's in great order, was obviously third in the Galway Hurdle and is now rated 144.

"She's in foal to Mount Nelson and he's an up-and-coming National Hunt sire.

"She's going to the Tattersalls Sale for mares-in-foal in November and she's been fantastic for us.

"As our first Grade One winner she'll always have a special place in our hearts and she only cost about 20,000 euro."