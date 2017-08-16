Gordon Lord Byron could make a swift return to action at York next week after having avoided serious injury in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh.

The multiple Group One winner has been running consistently well this season, bagging a Group Two success along the way in the Greenlands Stakes in May.

The penalty the nine-year-old incurred for that victory meant he had to concede weight all round in his latest Group Three assignment on Sunday, but he went down fighting once more, finishing a close third despite suffering superficial injuries.

Trainer Tom Hogan said: "He got struck into twice and ripped skin off both sides of his leg, but other than that he's fine.

"It's a miracle he got hit twice and didn't do any more damage.

"He ran another good race. It's tough giving weight away to Group horses, so we might try and give weight away to handicappers in the Ayr Gold Cup. That's on 23 September and I've give him an entry.

"He could go to York on 25 August for the City of York Stakes, which he won five years ago. Then there's the Boomerang Stakes in Leopardstown (September 9).

"It's possible he could do all three."