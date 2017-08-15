Coral-Eclipse principals Ulysses and Barney Roy are on course to clash again in what is shaping up to be a fantastic renewal of the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday week.

The Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses edged out Richard Hannon's three-year-old colt by a nose in Sandown's 10-furlong showpiece and connections have confirmed both horses will head to the Knavesmire, where the opposition could include dual Guineas winner Churchill.

Ulysses will be dropping back in trip after finishing second to Enable in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on his latest start.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for owners the Niarchos family, said: "Michael said on Monday he worked very nicely in the morning and the plan, all being well, is to go for the Juddmonte on Wednesday week.

"The long-term objective this year is the Breeders' Cup Turf again."

Barney Roy is reported in top shape ahead of a rematch with his Sandown conqueror.

"I'm very happy with him and we're all set for York," Hannon told At The Races.

"It was a fantastic run in the Eclipse. It proved that he gets the trip and that he's tough.

"Hopefully he can go to York and make amends."