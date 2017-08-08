Eclipse winner Ulysses will be dropped back in trip on his next start in either the Juddmonte International at York or the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

While a second shot at the Breeders' Cup Turf remains the long-term target for the Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old, connections are weighing up which 10-furlong Group One contest he will take in next.

After claiming his first top-level success at Sandown last month, the son of Galileo found only Enable too strong when stepped back up to a mile and a half in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Alan Cooper, racing manager to owners the Niarchos Family, said: "We are going to have a chat with Sir Michael Stoute later this week and the plan for him will then become much clearer.

"He ran a super race in the King George, but he just met a very good filly.

"We just like to give the horse plenty of time to see how he is. He is in good form, but we would just like to wait a few days to decide if we go to York or Leopardstown.

"They are the two obvious options for him in August and September, then we will have a chat and re-group after that. All being well, the Breeders' Cup is the long-term plan again."