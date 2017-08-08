Enable remains on course to try for a fourth top-level success of the season in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York later this month.

After winning both the English and Irish Oaks, the John Gosden-trained three-year-old claimed a runaway victory last time out in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The daughter of Nathaniel is a general 1-3 chance to extend her winning sequence to five this campaign and claim the Group One prize on August 24.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "Enable is fine. She has not done much since Ascot, but she has come out of the race very well. I would hope she will now go to the Yorkshire Oaks.

"Hopefully she will continue to do well and be aimed at the highest races. We are hoping she will get to the Arc.

"Physically she did very well over the winter and we hoped she would turn out to be a good mile-and-a-half filly. It is fair to say she has exceeded our expectations."

Enable could clash with fellow Abdullah-owned runner Mori on the Knavesmire, with Grimthorpe not ruling out the Ribblesdale runner-up.

Grimthorpe added: "Mori was fine after Ascot. She is in the Yorkshire Oaks and we could obviously look at that, but it depends on the other filly (Enable). We will just have to see."

A return trip to France could be on the agenda for the Gosden-trained Shutter Speed, who finished fourth last time out in the French Oaks, after soft ground forced her to miss an outing in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last week.

Grimthorpe said: "We are looking at various options for Shutter Speed. She might possibly go for the Prix de la Nonette which is a Group Two at Deauville and she has the option of looking at the Matron later on. She just doesn't want soft ground.

"Nothing is really ironed out with her yet as the Nassau was so much in our thoughts. I've got to re-group with John and see how she is and then try to map out a bit of a campaign."