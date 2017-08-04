Battaash continued his ascent up the sprinting ladder with a brilliant display in the Qatar King George Stakes at Goodwood.

The Charlie Hills-trained three-year-old had been thoroughly impressive on his two most recent starts, particularly when dominating from the front in last month's Coral Charge at Sandown.

Encountering far more testing conditions and tackling Group Two company for the first time, the son of Dark Angel was a 9-2 chance in the hands of Jim Crowley and came through the challenge with flying colours.

Take Cover, a dual winner of the race, made his usual flying start and cut out the early running, but Battaash breezed alongside at the halfway stage.

Crowley's mount soon asserted and though 9-4 favourite Profitable did his best to bridge the gap inside the last of five furlongs, Battaash was away and gone and passed the post two and a quarter lengths clear.

Profitable was a clear second ahead of Marsha in third, with Take Cover fourth.

Hills said: "I was delighted with his performance.

"Obviously it's drying ground, but he seemed to handle it no problem at all.

"He's just a three-year-old who's improving and going through the ranks.

"He was up against some proper sprinters there. He just travelled with ease.

"It's the Nunthorpe (York) next, all being well.

"I think five furlongs at York should really suit him. He'll have the American horse (Lady Aurelia) to contend with and that should make it a good race."