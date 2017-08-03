Winter handled the step up in trip to win her fourth Group One of the season in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Since joining Aidan O'Brien from David Wachman she has won four of her five starts, which includes the English and Irish 1000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes.

Sent off the 10-11 favourite, Ryan Moore was keen to get cover early on as Sobetsu set the early pace.

Briefly, Moore might have looked a little anxious, but when he pulled her out to challenge a furlong from home the result was never really in any doubt.

Despite being a daughter of Galileo, Winter is out of a Wokingham Stakes winner so had her stamina to prove.

Having put two lengths between herself and her nearest pursuers, the last 50 yards just saw her idle which allowed Blond Me to close to within a length and a half.

Moore said: "You wouldn't say she was impressive by any means, but this ground is really as bad as you are going to get.

"It wasn't a smooth race at all, and it didn't go the way you'd like it to have gone for her, but she's got plenty of class and that's what came out in the end.

"With six runners there was a lack of cover, but she listens and did everything right."

He added: "She's won four Group Ones on the spin and is a very professional racehorse. She knows how to race, and how to win."

O'Brien said: "We were delighted. Jamie was very happy and said she had thrived, Dermot rides her out and they had let her get bigger and stronger which is often a worry.

"It's a good while since she ran last, so she was really thriving, she nearly turned from a three- to a four-year-old in the middle of the season, which is perfect if they are coming back on soft ground, but that was nearly winter ground today so we were worried.

"Ryan gave her a beautiful ride, he was very aware and held on to her and saved her as long as he could. Even though it's not that long, she's had enough time to thrive so you can look forward to the second half (of the season) with her.

"The lads will talk about what is next, she'll have a choice of York (International) or Leopardstown (Irish Champion Stakes) but she looks like she'll get a mile and a quarter well - if she got it on that ground she'll get it well in any type of race.

"She could even get further."

Winter came and conquered Goodwood! The brilliant filly lands her fourth Group 1 this season #QGF | Fast Results ▶️https://t.co/7iJOPsvjqx pic.twitter.com/xyugddCdw2 — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) August 3, 2017

Barraquero ran out an impressive winner of the Qatar Richmond Stakes in the famous Sangster colours.

Third behind the potentially top-class Expert Eye on his debut, he was a six-length scorer last time out.

Upped in class by Brian Meehan, Buick made his challenge down the middle of the track, while Coventry Stakes runner-up Headway was kept to the stands rail, which did not appear the place to be.

Cardsharp made a valiant attempt to defy his penalty, but he was run out of second by Nebo, who in turn was a length and a quarter behind the 4-1 winner.

Buick said: "I was impressed with him there, I rode him first time out behind the horse who won the Vintage earlier in the week and then he won at Chepstow.

"We got a nice bit of cover from the wind. It's always a concern if they'll handle the ground and he'd prefer it better, but he's got a lot of gears and is a good two-year-old.

"It's hard to say as far as next year is concerned, but Brian has always liked him."