Roly Poly once again showed her toughness as she ran out a game winner of the Group One Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

Having finished second to stablemate Winter in both the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes, the daughter of War Front claimed a first Group One in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month.

Ryan Moore had 16-5 shot Roly Poly well positioned from the outset this afternoon as Godolphin's Usherette held a narrow lead on the near-side rail in a bunched field, with last year's winning Qemah bringing up the rear.

Out of trouble, Moore kicked on with Roly Poly over a furlong out and was all out to hold Via Ravenna(155-10), with Siyoushake (17-1) a close third.

Qemah stayed on late to finish fourth.