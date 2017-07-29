Dual Oaks heroine Enable upstaged the colts and older horses with a brilliant performance to win the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Taken into the lead two furlongs out by Frankie Dettori - who had wasted down to do the weight of 8st 7lb on the John Gosden-trained filly - the 5-4 favourite smashed the opposition in real style.

Michael Stoute's Eclipse victor Ulysses did his best to close as the rain poured down, but Enable was far too strong in the Qipco-sponsored mile-and-a-half showpiece, scoring by four and a half lengths. Idaho was third for Aidan O'Brien.

Dettori said: "I lost 7lb in six days, but it was worth it. She is a superstar.

"It means a lot to me, I missed the whole of Royal Ascot (with injury) and to come back to the place I love so much, it's great.

"She's as good as I've ridden, to win the King George by four lengths - she is the real deal and I love her so much.

"I'll have a big dinner tonight, that's for sure!"