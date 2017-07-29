Galway Plate contender Sandymount Duke is set to lead into battle a strong team for Jessica Harrington at next week's Festival.



The Moone-based trainer has enjoyed a spectacular year so far, enjoying big-race victories with the likes of Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John and Irish Grand National winner Our Duke.



She has continued to hit the headlines during the Flat campaign, with leading two-year-olds Alpha Centauri and Brother Bear supported by talented stayer Torcedor, and will be represented under both codes at Ballybrit.



Sandymount Duke, who carries the colours of Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, is a best-priced 12-1 for the Plate next Wednesday after winning his last three starts.



Harrington said: "Sandymount Duke is in great order for the Galway Plate, although I'm not sure if his owner will be coming over. I'll know about that in the next few days.



"We will have a few runners each day. Don't Touch It, Rock The World, and Mr Fiftyone will be the other chasers, and we also have a number of hurdlers like The Birdie Crowe.



"On the Flat, Marshall Jennings has had a little break and is in two handicaps, and we'll have a few two-year-olds to run there as well."

The seven-day Galway Festival gets under way on July 31 and ends on August 6.

You can see live coverage of the Galway Races on RTÉ 1 and RTÉ 2 throughout the week.