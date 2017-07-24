Noel Meade believes Road To Riches is finally back to himself ahead of the TheTote.com Galway Plate on 2 August.

Winner of the valuable handicap in 2014, he has not won a race of any description since November 2015.

Last season was a bit of a write-off, but Meade believes his problems are now behind him.

"He had a problem last year after he got a very bad fall at Punchestown. We couldn't get him looking well or right all year," said Meade.

"It transpired that his spleen had moved over to the other side of his stomach, but we didn't find that out until the spring of this year.

"Since we got that sorted he really has turned inside out and he looks more like his old self. He's been working very well and we have been very happy with him.

"We are hoping he will be there or thereabouts Galway Plate, that's the plan.

"After that it's obviously one day at a time, a week is a long time in the life of a racehorse so we don't try to plan too far ahead. He's a 10-year-old now so you know everything we get from here on out is a bonus."

Road To Riches (11st 6lb) is one of 47 entries which include the first three home 12 months ago, Gordon Elliott's Lord Scoundrel, Willie Mullins' Alelchi Inois (both 11st 6lb) and top weight Ballycasey.

In all, Elliott has four entries compared to Mullins' eight, which also include Shaneshill.

Jessica Harrington has entered Sandymount Duke and Rock The World, with Slowmotion a possible for Joseph O'Brien.

Possibles from Britain include Henryville, Ballybolley, Vintage Vinnie, Art Of Payroll and Saturday's impressive Market Rasen winner Alcala for Paul Nicholls.