Barry Geraghty has been given the all-clear to return to the saddle ahead of the upcoming Galway Festival.

An injury-ravaged season for the leading jockey was compounded when he broke his arm in a fall from Minella Foru in the Irish Grand National.

That tumble ruled him out of the Punchestown Festival having already missed Cheltenham due to lung and rib injuries he sustained in a fall at Kempton in February. He also broke his other arm in a fall at Market Rasen last July.

"I saw my surgeon, Paddy Kenny, this morning and he is very pleased with my arm and happy for me to return to race riding next week," Geraghty told www.attheraces.com.

"Having been off for the last three months, it's great to get the all clear, especially with Galway just around the corner.

"The boss (JP McManus) always has a nice team of horses for Galway, so it is great to be back for it."

The seven-day Galway Festival gets under way on July 31 and ends on August 6.