Epsom heroine Enable completed a Classic double with another scintillating display in the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

John Gosden's filly put her rivals to the sword by upwards of five lengths in the Investec Oaks in early June and was the 2-5 favourite to become the first filly to complete the English-Irish Oaks double since Snow Fairy seven years ago.

The daughter of Nathaniel travelled strongly throughout in the hands of Frankie Dettori, who made sure he was back from a spell on the sidelines with injury in time for this ride.

She was given a nice lead into the race by the front-running Bengala and Dettori was happy to commit for home halfway up the home straight.

The further Enable went the better she looked and she passed the post five and a half lengths clear of Rain Goddess in second, with Eziyra a couple of lengths further back in third.

The winner's stablemate, Coronet, made some late headway to finish fourth.

"She's probably the best we've got. She's exceptionally good," enthused Gosden afterwards.

"She did it very well. I thought John Oxx's filly (Bengala) made a nice, sensible gallop and Frankie was able to get a lead into the straight.

"She quickens and she stays well. We couldn't be more pleased with her."

Asked about plans, Gosden said: "Maybe she'll take the colts on at some stage, absolutely. She is in the King George in two weeks and we'll see what we think.

"She has got a little bit of a cut on her near hind, so we'll have to see how that is.

"She's in the Yorkshire Oaks and there's the Arc de Triomphe, so we'll see. As usual, the horse will always tell you."

The ever-popular Dettori was sidelined for around a month by a shoulder injury suffered in a paddock fall at Yarmouth before returning to the saddle at Newmarket earlier this week.

He admitted he had rushed himself back in action to take the ride on Enable.

Dettori, winning his fourth Irish Oaks, said: "I've had a bad spell, but I'm back and it's nice to have my first winner back in a Classic.

"Luckily where I broke it (shoulder), it was in a place where it was going to heal very quickly. If I was going to have an operation I would have been out for the season.

"I probably came back a week too quick but the dangling carrot was so big, I had to come back."

Reflecting on Enable's performance, the Italian, who treated the crowd to his traditional flying dismount, added: "She's amazing. She's got a good cruising speed for a stayer, she can quicken and she gets the distance really well. They're all the things you want.

"I was able to give my shoulder a rest in the last 100 yards and ease our way to the line. She felt great.

"As long as she travels, her well-being is good and she produces performances like that, we don't have to worry too much."