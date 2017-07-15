Harry Angel was a brilliant winner of the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

Clive Cox's three-year-old had ground to make up on the reopposing Caravaggio on their meeting in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but reversed the form in some style in the hands of Adam Kirby.

Just as he had done in Berkshire last month, 9-2 chance Harry Angel made a smart start and tracked Caravaggio's pacemaker Intelligence Cross for much of the six-furlong contest.

Harry Angel hit the front inside the final furlongs but Caravaggio, the 10-11 favourite to extend his unbeaten record to seven, was already under pressure and never looked like bridging the gap.

Cox's charge galloped all the way to the line to score by a comprehensive length and a quarter from last year's winner Limato.

Caravaggio was narrowly beaten to third place by Brando.