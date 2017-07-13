Caravaggio heads a select field of 10 for Saturday's Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

The exciting son of Scat Daddy, trained by Aidan O'Brien, will face older sprinters for the first time as he tries to take his perfect record to seven.

His latest success came in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot where he produced a devastating burst of speed to defeat Harry Angel by three-quarters of a length. Clive Cox's young colt reopposes in what promises to be an intruiging clash of the generations.

The other three-year-old in the line-up is Intelligence Cross from the O'Brien stable.

Leading the older brigade is last year's winner Limato, who aims to become only the third horse since the Second World War to record back-to-back victories. Only Abernant (1949 and 1950) and Right Boy (1958 and 1959) have succeeded in defending their crown.

Henry Candy's five-year-old showed he was returning to his best form when a close third to The Tin Man in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Tin Man, trained by James Fanshawe, is on course to attempt a big six-furlong double.

Tasleet, who was only beaten a neck when second in the Diamond Jubilee, also renews rivalry.

Completing the line-up are Kevin Ryan's Brando, the David O'Meara-trained Intisaab and Richard Fahey's duo of Growl and Mr Lupton.

The five withdrawals at the 48-hour final declaration stage were Cougar Mountain, Glass Office, Washington DC, Peace Envoy and Pedestal.