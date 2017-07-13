Epsom Oaks heroine Enable will face nine rivals when she bids to follow up in the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

John Gosden's filly was a dominant winner on the Surrey Downs in early June and is odds-on across the board to become the first filly to complete the English-Irish Oaks double since Snow Fairy in 2010.

Gosden also saddles Coronet, who was fifth at Epsom before landing the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. Enable and Coronet will be ridden by Frankie Dettori and Olivier Peslier respectively.

Aidan O'Brien, who won the Irish Oaks for a fifth time 12 months ago with Seventh Heaven, is represented by recent Pretty Polly Stakes runner-up Rain Goddess and Alluringly, who was third in the Oaks at Epsom and sixth in the Ribblesdale.

John Oxx is also double-handed, with Ribblesdale disappointment Naughty Or Nice joined by stablemate Bengala.

Willie McCreery's Aurora Butterfly, the Jim Bolger-trained Bean Feasa, Dermot Weld's Eziyra and Intricately from Joseph O'Brien's stable make up the field.