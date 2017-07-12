Irish jump racing legend Tommy Carberry has died aged 75.

The head of one of Ireland's leading racing dynasties, Carberry achieved the remarkable feat of winning the Grand National both as a rider and a trainer.

He guided L'Escargot to victory over Red Rum in 1975 and saddled Bobbyjo to land the world's greatest steeplechase in 1999, ridden by his son Paul, who confirmed the news.

He said: "He passed away just before lunchtime today. He'd been ill for a while and fought it for a long time.

"He gave me a Grand National winner and has been great for Irish racing. He got the best out of everything he produced."

Born in County Meath, Carberry soon made his mark as a jockey and was a multiple champion National Hunt rider in Ireland in the 1970s.

He enjoyed great success on L'Escargot, not only winning the National, but the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1970 and 1971.

Carberry also won the blue riband of jump racing on Ten Up, but was denied a fourth success when Tied Cottage, who was first past the post in 1980 was later disqualified on a technicality.

He also won the Irish Grand National on Brown Lad in 1975 and 1976.

He retired from the saddle in 1982 to take up training and sent out Bobbyjo to win the latter race in 1998, the year before he went on to glory at Aintree.

Four of Carberry's children - Paul, Philip, Peter and Nina - have carved successful careers in racing.

Horse Racing Ireland chief executive Brian Kavanagh paid tribute to Carberry, saying: "On behalf of Horse Racing Ireland, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Carberry family on the passing of Tommy.

"Multiple Irish Champion National Hunt jockey, a supreme stylist in his days in the saddle, Tommy was champion apprentice and in 1979 rode Fordham to success for Vincent O’Brien in the race which would evolve into the Irish Champion Stakes.

"He will be forever remembered for riding top jumpers like L’Escargot and Tied Cottage, for his father-in-law Dan Moore, and the Dreapers’ Ten Up and landing successes in iconic races such as the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Aintree Grand National.

"The Aintree feature also provided the highlight of Tommy’s training career when, in 1999, Bobbyjo followed up on his Irish Grand National success of the previous year under his son Paul.

"Indeed the biggest jumps race of the year in Ireland, which is run at Fairyhouse only a matter of miles from the family home, has a deep connection with the Carberrys with Tommy himself having won the race on Brown Lad and both his son Philip (Point Barrow) and daughter Nina, on her uncle Arthur Moore’s Organisedconfusion, adding to Paul’s victory on Bobbyjo."

Frank Berry, who rode alongside Carberry and was a long-standing friend, said: "It's very sad news.

"We had some great days together and I shared the jockeys' championship with him in 1975. It was a huge day for me and a privilege to be able to do it.

"He was a lovely man and it's such a sad day. I send my condolences to all his family.

"He was a good trainer for the ammunition he had and I was lucky enough to ride a few winners for him.

"I've known him since 1970 and we were great friends.

"He's passed it all on the family which is a huge thing. I couldn't say enough about him."